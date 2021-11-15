18-year-old man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on South Side

An 18-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint last week in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Noarian Wilson was arrested Sunday in the 5100 block of South Emerald Avenue in Back of the Yards, according to Chicago Police.

Wilson allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 10 in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Noarian Wilson, 18.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Wilson is due in bond court on Monday.