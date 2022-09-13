18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.

The man was transported to an area hospital in grave condition, but he died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

North Chicago detectives and Task Force Investigators are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or LakeCountyCrimeStoppers.com.