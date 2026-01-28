19-year-old arrested in child sex crime investigation: officials

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts. Harley S. Brown of Adair was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. He faces three felony charges, including traveling to meet a child and criminal sexual abuse.



A 19-year-old has been arrested for traveling to meet a child to engage in sexual acts, according to LaSalle County Sheriff's office.

What we know:

On Oct. 12, 2025, the Sheriff's Office received a complaint that an adult man was traveling to LaSalle County to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

An investigation revealed that Harley S. Brown, 19, of Adair, Ill., was the suspect in the complaint. Brown was arrested by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday at his home in Adair.

Brown has been charged with one felony count of traveling to meet a child, one felony count of soliciting to meet a child, and one felony count of criminal sexual abuse.