A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.

He refused further medical attention.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.