1,900 meals donated to CPD amid coronavirus pandemic

You've heard the old expression, "There's no such thing as a free lunch." Well, in fact, there was for nearly 2,000 Chicago police officers on Tuesday.

A Chicago alderman partnered with local businesses to show appreciation for the valuable work Chicago police are doing during the pandemic.

It was lunchtime at the 9th District Police Station in Bridgeport and the eating was free.

"This is pretty unexpected. You just thank the young lady who brought the stuff in for us. We are very appreciative,” said Officer Jonathan Matich.

Ayisha Strotter owns "Ain't She Sweet" cafe in Bronzeville and Beverly. Like most small businesses during the pandemic, she's struggling and appreciates the big food order for the cops.

"I was very honored. Not necessarily just for the business, but to show our appreciation and support to our first responders,” Strotter said.

Tuesday’s free lunch is part of a GoFundMe campaign started by 19th Alderman Matt O'Shea, which so far has raised more than $87,000.

“Today we'll be visiting all 22 police stations, three detective divisions and Chicago Police Headquarters, bringing meals for nearly 2000 officers,” O’Shea said.

It's a win-win, showing appreciation for first responders while pumping some badly needed money into small Chicago businesses.

"It's a tough job, but it's very rewarding when people recognize the sacrifice that you make,” said Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck.

Next up, the Alderman plans to provide free lunches for Chicago's firefighters and hospital workers. Donations can be made through GoFundMe or the 19thWardMobile.com.