$1M Illinois Lottery win lets man's wife retire early: 'A blessing for both of us'

The Brief David Sharp of Mt. Carmel won $1 million on a $5 Illinois Lottery Cash Grab ticket. He plans to buy a new truck and take a trip, and his wife can now retire early. The gas station that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus.



A $5 Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket has transformed the lives of a Mt. Carmel resident and his wife.

David Sharp purchased the winning ticket at Marathon Gas, 1315 W. 9th Street, where he is a frequent customer.

"I’m always drawn to the games with bigger prizes, especially the ones with multipliers. That’s what caught my eye with Cash Grab," Sharp told the Illinois Lotter. "I scratched it in my truck and couldn’t believe what I was seeing."

After confirming the win with the retail clerk, Sharp recalled, "I was in shock. I just stood there thinking, ‘No way this is real.’ I had to double-check it to be sure."

What they're saying:

The win allows Sharp’s wife, Angie, who has worked in the cafeteria at a local grade school for 25 years, to retire early.

"I told her, ‘You’re not going to believe this — we won a million dollars!’ She’s never missed a day of work. This means she can finally retire sooner than we thought," Sharp said.

News of the jackpot spread quickly through the close-knit community. "Some of our friends and family found out before we even had a chance to tell them," Sharp said. "Now everyone’s heading to that gas station trying their luck."

Marathon Gas will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, equal to 1% of the prize.

The Sharps are planning to use their winnings for a new truck and a trip to visit an aquarium. "I’m just grateful," Sharp said. "It’s a blessing for both of us."