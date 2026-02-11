Freight train derailment halts Metra service, closes roads in Chicago Ridge

The Brief A train derailed in Chicago Ridge, forcing road closures and halting Metra service. Officials said there is no public danger and no hazardous materials involved. Crews are working to assess the damage and restore service.



A freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge prompted road closures and suspended Metra service on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The derailment happened between Ridgeland Avenue and Central Avenue, according to the Chicago Ridge Police Department. Authorities said there was no danger to the public and no hazardous materials were involved.

Metra spokeswoman Martha Hill said the agency was notified of the derailment around 4:45 a.m. and immediately began canceling Southwest Service trains in both directions.

"We have been annulling trains on the Southwest Service," Hill said. "This is going to take some cleanup, and we're going to need our freight partners to come in, assess the situation, do the investigation, see what caused this derailment."

Hill said the freight train involved is more than 9,000 feet long and extremely heavy, requiring specialized equipment and significant manpower to rerail the cars.

Several nearby roads were closed as crews responded. Ridgeland Avenue was shut down between Southwest Highway and Washington Street, while Central Avenue was closed at the railroad tracks between 107th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

What you can do:

Police warned motorists to expect significant traffic delays in the area and urged drivers to use alternate routes. Residents were also asked to avoid the scene so first responders and railroad workers can operate safely.