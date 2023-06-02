2 adults wounded after gunman opens fire on vehicle carrying children in Englewood

Two people were shot inside a vehicle in Englewood Friday night while two children were present.

At about 6:10 p.m., the two victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of West 71st Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside, Chicago police said.

An unknown offender from the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed but were transported to an area hospital for observation.

Area One detectives are investigating.