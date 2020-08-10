2 body camera videos in death of George Floyd released

The body camera video from two of the now-fired Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was released to the public Monday. On Friday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ordered copies of the footage from officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be released.

The decision was made after a challenge from a media coalition, including FOX 9.

Cahill had previously allowed journalists and the public to view the footage from the courthouse, but did not allow for the body camera video to be recorded or be copied by reporters. Instead, reporters were allowed to sign up for a one-hour appointment to view the video and describe what they saw.

Both officers body camera videos and transcripts of the videos were among the exhibits submitted by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, in July supporting a motion to dismiss the charges against Lane.

Floyd died on May 25 after being detained by Minneapolis police. Lane and Kueng were the first officers to respond to the initial 911 call at Cup Foods.

Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a bystander video, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.