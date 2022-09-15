2 buses of migrants dropped off outside VP Harris’s residence near Naval Observatory in DC

FOX News reports two buses of migrants arrived Thursday morning outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Approximately 100 migrants, mainly from Venezuela, arrived just before 7 a.m. from the Del Rio, Texas area and off-loaded near the Naval Observatory’s main guard gate. The migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, FOX News reports.

FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins was there as Secret Service agents arrived at the gate.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

In August, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, requesting for the second time that 150 D.C. National Guard members be deployed to the nation's capital to assist with the arrival of migrants.