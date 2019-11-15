2 Chicago high school students shot, 1 in 'grave' condition, in Back of the Yards

A 16-year-old boy is in grave condition after he and a woman were wounded in a shooting Friday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m in the 5200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

They were on the sidewalk when three unknown suspects approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was hit multiple times to the head and neck area, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in grave condition, Merritt said.

A 18-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting, authorities said. She was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized. Police said she was shot in the thigh.

Advertisement

Both victims are students of Richards Career Academy High School, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference. He said about six to seven shots were fired.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives were collecting video from cameras in the area.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.