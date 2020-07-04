2 Chicago police officers hurt in Humboldt Park crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a pole Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in the squad car heading west through an intersection at 2:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue when they swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The officers lost control and the squad car crashed into a pole, police said.

Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.