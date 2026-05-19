Chicago man charged months after South Side armed robbery, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man was arrested Sunday in connection with a January armed robbery on the city’s South Side. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was robbed Jan. 31 in the 10000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue. Bernard Meeks is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.



A Chicago man is facing a felony charge months after allegedly participating in an armed robbery on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Police said 21-year-old Bernard Meeks was arrested Sunday in the 100 block of East 118th Place in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Bernard Meeks | CPD

He was identified as one of the offenders involved in the armed robbery of a 23-year-old man on Jan. 31 in the 10000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

Meeks was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what kind of weapon was used in the robbery.

What's next:

Meeks is due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Meeks was also arrested by Chicago police on August 31, 2025, according to public records.

In that case, records show Meeks was taken into custody in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park and later faced several charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a loaded firearm, criminal trespass to a vehicle and possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license. Records also listed a charge related to a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

He was released the following day, according to the records.