Chicago police: Man fatally stabbed during argument with someone he knew in Norwood Park

The Brief A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death late Monday in the Norwood Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was involved in an argument with someone he knew. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and charges were pending.



A man involved in an argument with someone he knew was stabbed to death late Monday night on the city's Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Harlem Avenue in Norwood Park for a report of a person stabbed.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and someone he knew had been arguing when the acquaintance pulled out a knife and attacked him.

The victim suffered puncture wounds to the face and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died.

Police said the acquaintance was taken into custody at the scene and that officers recovered a knife.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about, and the identity of the victim is still unknown.

What's next:

Charges against the suspect were pending, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.