Cook County deputies recover $1.5M in stolen laptops from Chicago trailer

The Brief Cook County sheriff’s investigators recovered $1.5 million worth of stolen laptop computers in Chicago. The laptops were found inside a stolen 53-foot trailer near North Austin Avenue. Authorities said both the trailer and the truck attached to it had been reported stolen.



Authorities recovered $1.5 million worth of stolen laptop computers last week after locating a stolen trailer on Chicago’s West Side, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Police Organized Retail Crime Unit received information May 14 that a 53-foot trailer reported stolen earlier in the week from southwest suburban Bridgeview could be in the 100 block of North Austin Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Deputies located the trailer and found the laptop computers inside, authorities said. Investigators also learned the truck attached to the trailer had been reported stolen.

$1.5 million worth of laptops found in stolen trailer in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the laptops were valued at $1.5 million, and that the recovery stopped what they described as an attempt to push stolen merchandise into the secondary retail market.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the trailer and truck were stolen.

What's next:

The thefts are under investigation.

By the numbers:

The Organized Retail Crime Unit has recovered more than $10 million in stolen merchandise since it was formed in 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.