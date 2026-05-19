Semis crash on I-55, steel coils roll onto expressway blocking traffic during rush hour
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DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A crash involving two semi trucks on the Stevenson Expressway sent steel coils onto the roadway and blocked traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Cass Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
One of the semis was carrying steel coils which spilled onto the roadway. Two lanes of northbound I-55 were shut down and traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.
The ramp from Cass Avenue to I-55 was shut down.
There were no reported injuries.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when the lanes would be reopened.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.