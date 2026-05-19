Semis crash on I-55, steel coils roll onto expressway blocking traffic during rush hour

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The Brief Two semi trucks crashed Tuesday morning on northbound I-55 near Cass Avenue. Steel coils spilled onto the roadway, shutting down multiple lanes and causing major traffic delays. No injuries were reported, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.



A crash involving two semi trucks on the Stevenson Expressway sent steel coils onto the roadway and blocked traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Cass Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the semis was carrying steel coils which spilled onto the roadway. Two lanes of northbound I-55 were shut down and traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

The ramp from Cass Avenue to I-55 was shut down.

There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when the lanes would be reopened.