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Semis crash on I-55, steel coils roll onto expressway blocking traffic during rush hour

By Will Hager
Published  May 19, 2026 7:22am CDT
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago
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The Brief

    • Two semi trucks crashed Tuesday morning on northbound I-55 near Cass Avenue.
    • Steel coils spilled onto the roadway, shutting down multiple lanes and causing major traffic delays.
    • No injuries were reported, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A crash involving two semi trucks on the Stevenson Expressway sent steel coils onto the roadway and blocked traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Cass Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the semis was carrying steel coils which spilled onto the roadway. Two lanes of northbound I-55 were shut down and traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

The ramp from Cass Avenue to I-55 was shut down.

There were no reported injuries. 

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when the lanes would be reopened.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

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