Heavy police activity reported in Hanover Park

The Brief Multiple police vehicles were seen near Church and Lake streets in Hanover Park. Several roads in the area were blocked overnight into the morning. Police have not released details about the situation.



Heavy police activity was reported overnight in Chicago's northwest suburbs, where multiple emergency vehicles remained on scene Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Church and Lake streets in Hanover Park just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles positioned near the intersection while nearby roads were blocked off to traffic.

Police in Hanover Park Monday morning.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Facebook, the Hanover Park Police Department said they are "currently handling an isolated incident" but provided no further information.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what exactly prompted the response and whether anyone was injured or taken into custody.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Drivers in the area may want to seek alternate routes until roads reopen.

"Please use alternate route as Church Street from Walnut, Church Street from Lake, Maple from Barrington , and Maple at Church are currently blocked and have no vehicle or foot access," police said on social media.

Check back later for updates.