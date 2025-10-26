2 killed in I-88 crash in North Aurora, police say

The Brief A crash on I-88 in west suburban North Aurora left two people dead on Saturday night. It was unclear exactly what led to the crash. Authorities did not identify the two victims.



A crash on Interstate 88 in the western suburbs left two people dead on Saturday night.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene on I-88 near Mitchell Road in North Aurora around 8:10 p.m.

Investigators learned two vehicles were involved.

Two people died at the scene.

Police closed down two lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the crash, but they reopened around 1:19 a.m.

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash. Authorities did not identify the two victims.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.