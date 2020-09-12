2 dead in Austin shooting that wounded 4 others

article

Two people were killed and four others, including a suspect, were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

A male suspect fired the first shots when an argument broke out at a party just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue, leading another person to return fire, Chicago police said.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest and a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, police said. Both died at Stroger Hospital.

The man was identified as Michael Mickey and the woman was identified as Lunyea Wilson, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The male who fired the first shots was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and a 38-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, according to police.

Another male victim was struck in the thigh and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A crowd gathered outside the scene while police investigated and a gunshot victims was seen lying in an alley before being taken away by an ambulance.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, according to a police source. Area Four detectives are investigating.