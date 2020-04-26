2 dead in I-57 hit-and-run near Riverdale

article

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Sunday on I-57 near south suburban Riverdale.

A male and female were outside of their disabled vehicle as it was being loading onto a tow truck when they were hit by a vehicle shortly before 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 138th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle stopped after striking them and the passengers got out and ran from the scene.

Officers later determined that the vehicle was stolen, state police said.

One person was dead at the scene and the other was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries and later died, state police said. Their ages were not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed and traffic was being diverted at 147th street but all lanes reopened about 10:10 a.m., according to state police. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.