2 detainees, employee at Cook County juvenile detention center test positive for COVID-19

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Tuesday that two detainees and an employee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now a total of three detainees at the detention center and 16 chief judge’s office employees who have tested positive for the virus, spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County Pat Milhizer said in a statement.

The detainees were admitted to the detention center last week and “are not exhibiting any signs of illness,” Milhizer said. They were tested under protocols that require testing of new admissions who remain in the facility after their first court appearance.

The pair didn’t enter the general population, and will not enter general population until they are cleared by medical staff, Milhizer said. No detainees in the general population at the detention center have tested positive for the virus.

The employee who tested positive last reported for work April 10, Milhizer said. The areas where the employee worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with them is being informed,

As of Tuesday, the detention center housed 158 detainees, a decline from 210 on March 15, Milhizer said. Nine of the 158 detainees have been granted release by a judge but they remain in custody while awaiting placement by the Illinois Department of Children and Family services.