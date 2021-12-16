Evanston Township High School placed on lockdown after 2 guns recovered: police

Police recovered two guns inside Evanston Township High School and placed the school on lockdown Thursday morning.

Evanston police said there is not an active shooter at the school, no one has been injured and no shots were fired.

Limited details were released about the lockdown but police said "all individuals involved have been located and are currently being detained by police."

No one is allowed to enter or exit the high school until an all-clear has been issued by Evanston police, according to an alert from the school.

Police said there are no other ongoing incidents Evanston schools, public or private.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.