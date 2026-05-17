2 hurt after car hits wall on Chicago’s NW Side, CPD says

The Brief Two people were injured, one critically, when their car slammed into a wall on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Both the driver and passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital, police said.



Two people were hurt, one critically, after the car they were in slammed into a wall on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded a little before 3 a.m. to the 5500 block of W. Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 31-year-old male driver was traveling southbound in a BMW sedan with a 46-year-old woman passenger when their car hit the wall, police said.

The male driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The female passenger was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.