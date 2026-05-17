More than a dozen Hondas broken into in Little Italy: police

The Brief More than a dozen Hondas in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood were broken into Sunday morning, with thieves stealing airbags and leaving shattered windows behind. Residents and visitors, including a UIC student and a rideshare driver, described the thefts as frustrating, costly, and alarming, with some victims temporarily unable to work. Security footage showed suspects targeting Hondas early in the morning, and growing concerns about neighborhood crime have prompted residents to add more security cameras.



More than a dozen Hondas were broken into in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood Sunday morning, with thieves stealing airbags and leaving residents concerned about rising crime and safety.

What we know:

The streets of Little Italy in Chicago were littered with glass, from the broken windows of cars, more than a dozen of them, all Hondas, the airbags were stolen from the steering wheels.

More than a dozen cars were broken into Sunday morning, two near Sheridan Park.

Alok Shah is a UIC senior who lives across from the park.

"I was going to move it, but I noticed the glass was broken. Somebody stole the airbag. Took the whole thing out," Shah said. "I looked across the street. Somebody else's car. Same thing happened. Honda Civic. It's very unfortunate."

There were two more vandalized cars on Laflin Street.

Mehry Mandani was visiting from DeKalb and found her Honda broken into.

She said, "I just came to get in and I saw the window. All is broken, and somebody came out. I think the airbag, they just stole it. But they messed up everything. And I don't know what else they looking for."

A homeowner shared video of a male looking into and passing by a Honda SUV, which had a steering wheel locking device, and moving with a partner to the next Honda. That vehicle did have a broken window. It was recorded at 6:30 a.m.

The homeowner says they added 3 additional security cameras to their system because of rising crime in Little Italy.

Mandani is not only inconvenienced, she is temporarily out of work because she drives for a rideshare service. She said, "I’m not from here. And I'm just stuck in here. And I call 911 to comes to help. And they said this is not emergency."

But it is a crime, and it’s causing expense and concern.

Shah says he is worried about safety, "I've never seen anything like this happen on this street before, but seeing now, it makes me kind of worried to see how safe the neighborhood really is. You know."

Chicago police confirmed police reports were filed in 4 of the break-ins.