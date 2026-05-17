14-year-old boy killed in Michigan City shooting: police
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Michigan City, Ind. on Friday, according to police.
Around 4:30 p.m. on May 15, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of W. 11th Street.
Police found Devin Porter, 14, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital where he later died.
What you can do:
Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information or video should contact Detectives Kay Pliske at 219-873-4810 or kpliske@emichigancity.com or Brock Moore at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1087 or bmoore@emichigancity.com.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or at www.michianacrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Michigan City Police Department.