Chicago weather: Warm weekend continues before storm chances return

Chicagoans enjoyed warm temperatures and sunny skies Saturday as highs climbed into the mid- to upper 80s across much of the area, prompting many residents to head outdoors.

Temperatures Sunday will again reach the mid- and upper 80s, though areas along the North Shore are expected to remain slightly cooler because of lake breezes.

Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after midnight and into Sunday morning. Despite the early chances of rain, much of Sunday afternoon is expected to remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures Saturday evening remained in the 70s, including 76 degrees at O’Hare International Airport and 73 degrees downtown. Meteorologists also noted rising humidity levels, with dew points climbing into the low 60s, creating a more summer-like feel.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, with some storms potentially becoming severe. The strongest storms could develop during Monday morning’s commute and continue into Tuesday evening.

A cooling trend is expected later in the week after a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures are forecast to fall back into the low 70s by Friday, closer to seasonal averages.