Route 41 reopens after crash investigation in Highland Park: officials
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A car crash in Highland Park is under investigation after Route 41 was closed to traffic at Park Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
City officials shared that the road was closed due to a crash investigation around 3:30 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use a detour at Central Avenue.
The road was reopened around 7:30 p.m.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the City of Highland Park.