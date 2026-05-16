3 armed robberies reported within 20 minutes on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents about three armed robberies reported within 20 minutes in Portage Park and Logan Square on May 14. In each case, a suspect armed with a handgun allegedly entered a store, pointed the weapon at employees and demanded cash from the register. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a navy blue hoodie, red-and-blue face mask and blue jeans with bedazzled pockets; Area Five detectives are investigating.



Chicago police are warning of a string of armed robberies in the Portage Park and Logan Square neighborhoods within a 20-minute span.

In each of the incidents, the suspect, described as a Black man, entered the store and approached the counter pointing a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect is described as wearing a navy blue hoodie, red and blue face mask, blue jeans with bedazzled pockets, black and white gym shoes with a black handgun.

Dates and locations:

3500 block of North Central Ave on May 14 at 8:30 PM (Portage Park)

3000 block of North Pulaski Ave on May 14 at 8:45 PM (Logan Square)

3000 block of North Pulaski Ave on May 14 at 8:50 PM (Logan Square)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to never pursue a fleeing assailant, never resist a robbery, call 911, and not to touch anything until police arrive at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference P26-5-009.