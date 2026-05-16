Cicero police searching for suspect in fatal alley shooting

The Brief Cicero police responded around 11:58 p.m. Friday to a large fight in an alley in the 2500 block of S. 58th Avenue, where they found a man fatally shot. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Justin D. Ramos of Schiller Park. Detectives are searching for a male suspect seen near the scene wearing all white clothing and are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit anonymous tips through tip411.



Cicero police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting during a large fight on Friday.

Around 11:58 p.m., police responded to a large group of people fighting in an alley in the 2500 block of S. 58th Avenue. Police say they found a man in the alley who had died from his gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Justin D. Ramos, 19, of Schiller Park.

Police are looking to find a male suspect who was wearing all white clothing and was seen at or near the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Cicero Police Department Detectives Division at 708-863-COPS or submit a tip anonymously through Cicero's tip411 platform.