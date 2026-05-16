Cicero police searching for suspect in fatal alley shooting
CICERO, Ill. - Cicero police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting during a large fight on Friday.
Around 11:58 p.m., police responded to a large group of people fighting in an alley in the 2500 block of S. 58th Avenue. Police say they found a man in the alley who had died from his gunshot wounds.
The victim was later identified as Justin D. Ramos, 19, of Schiller Park.
Police are looking to find a male suspect who was wearing all white clothing and was seen at or near the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Cicero Police Department Detectives Division at 708-863-COPS or submit a tip anonymously through Cicero's tip411 platform.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cicero Police Department.