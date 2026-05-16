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55-year-old injured in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 16, 2026 4:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 55-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in an alley in the 3500 block of W. Van Buren in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.
    • Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg from an unknown offender around 2:04 p.m.
    • The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, and Area Four detectives are investigating

CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:04 p.m., a 55-year-old man was in an alley in the 3500 block fo W. Van Buren when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg from an unknown offender, police say.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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