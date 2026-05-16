55-year-old injured in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Around 2:04 p.m., a 55-year-old man was in an alley in the 3500 block fo W. Van Buren when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg from an unknown offender, police say.
The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.