55-year-old injured in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

The Brief A 55-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in an alley in the 3500 block of W. Van Buren in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg from an unknown offender around 2:04 p.m. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, and Area Four detectives are investigating



A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:04 p.m., a 55-year-old man was in an alley in the 3500 block fo W. Van Buren when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg from an unknown offender, police say.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.