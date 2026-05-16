Mother of slain Glenview teen demands arrest in daughter’s killing

The Brief The mother of 16-year-old Lily Bova, who was fatally shot in her Glenview home in March, says she is frustrated that no charges have been filed in the case. Christine Maga said Cook County sheriff’s investigators told her they have enough evidence to charge a suspect, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting more time. Maga says the person she believes killed her daughter remains in the community, leaving her fearful for the safety of her other children.



The mother of a Glenview teenager murdered in her home in late March is speaking out frustrated that the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has not brought charges against the person she believes killed her daughter.

"Why are you not behind bars? Where is the line of justice? What do we need?" Christine Maga, the mother of Lily Bova, said.

Maga is the mother of 16-year-old Lily Bova, who was shot and killed on March 28, in the Glenview apartment she shared with her mother, sister and brother.

Bova was found shot in her bedroom and later died at Lutheran General Hospital.

Her mother says that officials with Cook County Sheriff have told her they have sufficient evidence to file charges against a suspect, but she says the State's Attorney's Office is asking for more time.

She believes the circumstances surrounding her daughter's murder are more than enough to bring charges.

"This is someone who came into my home. Was let in. Was in my daughter's bedroom while my other daughter was watching a movie in the other room. And heard a loud bang," Maga said. "And he came out, and he had the gun and my daughter protected herself with the pillow. And he asked for a hug, and she told him to get out. I'm not sure what that was about. He called his mother on the phone to come pick him up, and he left."

Fox Chicago reached out to the office of State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke but has not received a response.

Christine Maga says the person she believes killed her daughter is still living in the community, and she says she's fearful for the safety of her other two children.