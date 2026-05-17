42-year-old shot in face, shoulder on South Side: police

The Brief A 42-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Racine, where the victim was struck in the shoulder and face. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and Area Detectives are investigating.



A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Englewood on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Around 7:20 p.m., a 42-year-old man was near the street in the 7000 block of S. Racine, police say. He was hit in the shoulder and facial area by gunfire.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.