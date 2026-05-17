42-year-old shot in face, shoulder on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Englewood on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Around 7:20 p.m., a 42-year-old man was near the street in the 7000 block of S. Racine, police say. He was hit in the shoulder and facial area by gunfire.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
Area Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.