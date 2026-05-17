Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

Chicago is expected to see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for severe weather before temperatures sharply cool later in the week.

Monday will remain warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid-80s after Sunday’s high of 87 degrees at O’Hare International Airport — well above the normal high of 71 degrees for this time of year.

Scattered showers could begin developing west of the Chicago area during the Monday morning commute before becoming more widespread by midday and afternoon. Storms could become strong at times, with the region under a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday morning before conditions begin drying out later in the day.

Temperatures are then forecast to fall dramatically by midweek, with highs dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday. Some areas could struggle to get out of the upper 50s Wednesday, while overnight lows may dip back into the 40s.

As of Sunday evening, temperatures were still near 80 degrees across much of the Chicago area, with humid conditions driven by dew points in the 60s and southerly winds gusting above 16 mph.