2 inmates escape from prison in southern Wisconsin, last seen taking a cab

Authorities in southern Wisconsin are searching for two inmates who escaped from a prison Thursday morning and took a taxi cab out of the area.

The inmates, James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, allegedly escaped by climbing over two security fences at the Columbia Correctional Institution, according to a statement from the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call of the escape about 5 a.m., and later learned the prisoners had gone to a nearby hotel, where they took a taxi to Poynette, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe the inmates had already left the area by the time they were alerted of their escape.

Police had used drones and K9 units to search the area around the prison.

“These individuals are considered dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Anyone that has information regarding the whereabouts of these escaped suspects should immediately call law enforcement.”

The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s office and Department of Justice are among several organizations involved in an “ongoing and fluid investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.