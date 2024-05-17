South Loop assault: Man allegedly punched, kicked and stomped victim on street corner

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say brutally assaulted another man in the South Loop last month.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on April 13 at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Canal Street.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim who was standing on the street corner and struck him in the back of the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect then continued to punch, kick and stomp on the victim's head before running away eastbound on Roosevelt.

South Loop assault suspect | CPD

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans, white gym shoes, and a dark backpack. He also had short black hair, a goatee and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.