2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

article

Two people were shot to death and 16 others were wounded in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 47-year-old man was fatally wounded in a possible drive-by in Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was shot about 2:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Ashland Avenue in what may have been a drive-by involving a black SUV, Chicago police said. Investigators found him in a courtyard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Hours later, a 32-year-old man was killed in South Shore.

About 6:20 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of East 71st Street when he was shot twice in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 21-year-old woman was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

She was in a parked vehicle about 3:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue when someone approached from the mouth of an alley and fired multiple shots, according to police. The woman was hit in the right knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, two men were wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The men, both 20, were driving about 3:22 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 26th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they were hit, police said. One was grazed in the hand, and the other was hit in the knee and torso, police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man grazed in the hand was listed in good condition and the other had his condition stabilized.

In the afternoon, a bystander was among three people shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Someone inside a small black SUV fired shots into another vehicle about 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two men inside the vehicle, 31 and 24, were struck, police said, and drove themselves to nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 31-year-old was in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, while the 24-year-old was in critical condition after being shot in the head and body.

The bullets also flew into a nearby business, striking a 27-year-old woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

A 46-year-old man was critically wounded in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., he was inside his residence in the 1400 block of East 76th Street, when two people kicked down his front door, one of them pistol-whipped him on the head and then fired shots before fleeing, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Sunday, a 49-year-old man was grazed by a bullet inside a Chatham home on the South Side.

He was in the residence with a group of people when someone fired shots about 3:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East 83rd Street, according to police. The man suffered a graze wound to the ear and declined medical treatment. A person was taken into custody for questioning, but was later released.

About 20 minutes earlier, a woman was grazed in a shooting in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

She was walking on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Moody Avenue when she heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The woman was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a graze wound to her back. Her condition was stabilized.

On Friday night, a man was shot while driving in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was driving about 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, police said. Someone inside fired shots and grazed the man in the head. He drove himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first reported shooting since 5 p.m. Friday was in Lawndale on the West Side.

A male suspect approached the 28-year-old man, pulled out a handgun and demanded his property at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West 16th Street, according to police. The man handed over some items to the robber, who then opened fire before running off. The man was hit in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Five other people were wounded in gun violence incidents.

Last weekend’s shootings left four people dead and 11 others wounded throughout the city.