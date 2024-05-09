Chicago woman charged with fatal shooting inside Woodlawn apartment

A Chicago woman has been charged in the February murder of another woman inside an apartment in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Keira Johnson, 27, faces felony counts of murder and attempted murder stemming from the Feb. 27 shooting, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Around 10:35 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was discovered inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. The woman, later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Emani Humphrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was also fired at but not struck during the shooting.

Johnson was taken into custody on May 1 in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue after she was identified as the suspect in the shooting, police said.

Johnson appeared at a detention hearing on May 2.