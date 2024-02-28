Woman, 25, found shot to death in Chicago apartment

A woman was found shot to death inside an apartment Tuesday night in Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 25-year-old was discovered inside a first-floor apartment with a gunshot wound to the face around 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is being investigated by Area One detectives.

No further information was immediately available.