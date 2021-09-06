2 men hurt, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Humboldt Park.

About 5:15 p.m. the men were sitting inside the park in the 2900 block of West Division Street when a dark-colored Cadillac drove up and someone inside began firing shots, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the Norwegian Hospital in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP