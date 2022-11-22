2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park

Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

The 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the arm and leg and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.