2 men wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Little Village

Two men were wounded, one critically, after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in Little Village Friday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., two men were inside a parked vehicle in the 2300 block of South St. Louis when an unknown male exited a black sedan and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, neck and buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.