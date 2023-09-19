$2M scratch-off ticket sold in Illinois

An Illinois man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket this week, lottery officials said.

The 66-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, spent $20 on a 100X Payout Instant Ticket at Pilot Travel Center, located at 3801 N. Division St., in Morris.

"My wife and I stopped for gas and I picked up a scratch-off ticket," he said. "She said, ‘Don’t scratch it in front of me - I’m bad luck.’ So once we got back home, I scratched the ticket alone and I couldn’t believe it - the ticket was a $2 million winner! I was laughing and crying at the same time. We are just ecstatic."

The lucky winner said he told his boss he's retiring after 40 years of work.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery officials say 48 million winning instant tickets have been sold in the state — netting lottery players over $1.04 billion.

"I picked the pink ticket because it’s my granddaughter’s favorite color," explained the lucky winner. "Every year I take my family to the Chicago RV & Camping Show. After winning today, she asked me, ‘Grandpa, when do I get to go for a ride in your new RV?’ So, I guess I’m buying an RV now."

The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.