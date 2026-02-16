Chicago weather: Warm and breezy today before rain chances return

Today is wonderful — we have mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It is a little gusty today with wind to 30-35 mph at times.

Looking ahead:

Tonight, fog is possible again and lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance for rain late in the day and a few storms are possible Tuesday night.

We have the chance for rain early on Wednesday, before clearing and warmth returns! Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s again.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance for rain Thursday afternoon, into Friday morning. Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

This weekend, unfortunately, winter is back. Highs on Saturday will be around 40 with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be around freezing with partly sunny skies again.