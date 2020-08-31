2 officers hurt while responding to person with knife in Roseland

Two Chicago police officers suffered scrapes and bruises Monday while arresting someone armed with a knife in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The officers confronted the person about 10 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were injured while scuffling with the suspect and placing the person under arrest, police said.

The officers were taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

No charges have been filed.

On Sunday, two Chicago police officers were shot while arresting a 19-year-old man on the West Side. Cook County prosecutors said Jeffon Williams allegedly hid in the trunk of his car during a traffic stop before officers pulled him out and he fired on the officers before being shot himself.