2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Near West Side home

A man was critically injured, and a woman was listed in far condition after a fire started in their home in University Village Sunday morning.

Police say the Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of South Bishop Street just after 1 a.m.

CFD said one person was trapped in the basement of the two-story residence.

A 77-year-old man was rescued from the fire and taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition, CFD says.

Police say the second person, a 70-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition as a result of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.

CFD says the was another person inside the home, but they got out unharmed.

No further details are available at this time.