2 seriously injured after motorcycle collides with car in Morton Grove

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle and car collided in Morton Grove Thursday night.

Police say a gray motorcycle was traveling westbound on Dempster Street as a 2022 Acura sedan was traveling eastbound on the same street around 10 p.m.

The car turned northbound onto Menard Avenue when the crash occurred.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old male from Des Plaines, and 17-year-old passenger from Skokie, were transported to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not report any injuries to the driver of the Acura. The driver is cooperating with the investigating.

Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200.

No further information is available at this time.