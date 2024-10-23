'Most Wanted' fugitive wanted for murder of Northbrook lawyer arrested in Mexico

A years-long manhunt for John Panaligan, a man accused of murdering a Northbrook attorney, ended Monday when he was taken into custody in Mexico.

Panaligan, 57, who had been on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitives list since 2020, was turned over to Mexican immigration authorities and deported to the U.S. the following day.

Panaligan was accused of strangling Victor Jigar Patel, 36, in his Northbrook law office on Dec. 7, 2016.

Prior to his murder, Patel was representing clients in a civil lawsuit against Panaligan at the time. Authorities believe Panaligan lured Patel to the office using an alias and disguised himself to carry out the murder, with security cameras capturing him near the crime scene.

Following the murder, Panaligan fled the U.S., rrand authorities suspected he had traveled to Mexico. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued in February 2017, and Panaligan was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted list in November 2020.

John Panaligan

His capture was the result of years of collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service, Mexican authorities, and the Northbrook Police Department.

"This arrest is a reminder that there is no place to hide from justice," U.S. Marshals Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement

Panaligan, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Philippines, is expected to face trial in Illinois for the murder.

Northbrook Police will be holding a press conference on the arrest of Panaligan at 2 p.m. today. It will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.