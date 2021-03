Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., they were in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

A man, about 24 years old, was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A woman, 47, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.