2 shot in Logan Square

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

A male opened fire at their vehicle about 2:30 a.m. from the sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, 37, was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The man, 52, was shot in the face, shoulder, arm and hand. He was hospitalized in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 6-year-old boy who was in the vehicle with them was not hurt, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.