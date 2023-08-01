2 shot while riding in carjacked vehicle in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy and a woman were shot while riding in a carjacked vehicle Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 17-year-old and the 20-year-old were driving in a vehicle around 12:36 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said.

The teen was shot in the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was also taken to U of C where she was in good condition.

It was not immediately clear when or where the vehicle was initially carjacked.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.